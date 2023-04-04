Michigan State introduces new women’s basketball head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Athletics formally introduces Robyn Fralick as the new head coach of Spartan women’s basketball.

Fralick comes to East Lansing from Bowling Green State University, but the move is actually a homecoming for the Okemos native. The 2022-23 season just ended for the BGSU Falcons with a 77-70 loss to Columbia University in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament

The announcement comes weeks after Suzy Merchant stepped away from her role as head coach.

Fralick will be the sixth coach in the history of Spartan women’s basketball.

