Staudt on Sports LIVE: NCAA men’s championship thoughts, previewing the Crosstown Showdown

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on Monday night’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game between San Diego State and UConn, MSU formally introduces the new head coach of women’s basketball, and Red Wings prospect nets a stellar goal in the OHL.

