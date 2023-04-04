Rounds of storms lead to a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Tuesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on what we expect to prompt the First Alert Weather Team to call for Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with some of the morning’s top headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 4, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1921

Lansing Record Low: -6° 1868

Jackson Record High: 77º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 14º 1995

