Rounds of storms lead to a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Tuesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on what we expect to prompt the First Alert Weather Team to call for Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with some of the morning’s top headlines.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 4, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1921
  • Lansing Record Low: -6° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 14º 1995

