Quentin L. Messer Jr. to speak at Lansing Community College’s commencement ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) will hold its 65th commencement ceremony and they announced its speaker for 2023.

LCC said that the ceremony would be led by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) CEO, President, and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund Quentin L. Messer Jr. The commencement will be held at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus.

Messer manages the administration of all programs, funds, personnel, contracts, and other administrative functions of MEDC. He is also a member of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet.

LCC said it will also honor graduates at the following ceremonies:

Dental Hygiene pinning – May 4

Fire Academy graduation – May 4

Police Academy graduation– May 5

Nurse Pinning Ceremony; The Early College Convocation; Massage Graduation – May 9

ERESA Awards Night – May 10

EMS graduation – May 10

