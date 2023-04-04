Protecting your flock: Michigan farmers, experts advise on preventing bird diseases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more people buy chicken and ducks before Easter, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is warning against the diseases these birds can carry.

One farmer, Joann Dowker, is no stranger to our feathered friends. Truly, she’s an animal mom.

“I love waking up to the Rooster,” said Dowker, owner of Dowker Farms. “I think it’s wonderful for people to be able to raise their own livestock.”

For as long as Dowker has been a farmer, she understands that when you’re dealing with animals, there’s always the possibility of carrying diseases like Salmonella. So, when visitors come, she gives them a hand sanitizer bottle branded with her farm’s name, to ensure they’re not giving something to her animals, and her animals aren’t giving something to them.

“The biggest thing with Salmonella is having good hygiene practices,” said Kevin Turner, who works for the Michigan State University Agriculture Poultry Research Center.

He understands that the springtime, as well as the easter holiday, can cause a rise in poultry sales. Although he discourages purchasing farm animals as pets, he recommends that the people who do, follow the MDARD protocol:

Preventing contact between domestic poultry and wild birds by bringing poultry indoors to a barn/coop or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Washing your hands before and after handling birds and/or their eggs as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Not sharing equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keeping poultry feed secure so there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Not touching birds to your face.

Keeping poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served, or stored.

Handling and cooking all eggs and poultry properly.

Monitoring a flock for multiple sudden deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds.

Provided in a press release sent by The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Dowker said she’s very meticulous when it comes to protecting herself, her family, and her animals.

“We wash before we go in so that we’re not bringing anything into the coop, we wash afterward so that we don’t carry it into our home or into other pens that we have here on the farm,” said Dowker.

Both Dowker and Turner also mentioned Avian Flu and how contagious it can be.

“Birds can get coughs and they can have other things happen to them, but if you’re not sure, Michigan Department of Agriculture and MSU Extension both have resources available,” said Dowker.

When you call either of those numbers, they will send someone out to you to make sure your birds are not sick, and if they are, they will identify the issue. By following the above advice, you can give yourself the best chance to prevent disease in yourself and your animals.

If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

