People gather for Animal Expo in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reptiles and other species invaded Lansing on Sunday during the Reptile and Animal Extravaganza at Midwest Expos.

Visitors got a chance to see some exotic animals, and even adopt some.

Those included chameleons, isopods, snakes, pythons, macaws, and cockatoos. People came to sell their animals and even buy some. For some animal lovers, it was not their first time going to this event.

One girl named Alexandra Elton was with her bearded dragon selling handmade accessories for other people’s lizards.

“I made my first pillow for her and thought, many people might want them as stuff for their bearded dragons and other lizards and that’s basically what we got,” said Alexandra.

Alexandra later said she has gone to the event 5 different times.

