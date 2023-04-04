NYC ramps up security for Former Pres. Trump’s court appearance

NEW YORK (WILX) - For the first time in history a former president is being arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday afternoon when Donald Trump appears in front of a judge in a Manhattan courtroom.

The former president is expected to plead not guilty for his alleged role in a hush money scheme and cover-up involving former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Once former President Trump arrives at the courthouse he will be formally placed under arrest.

During processing Trump will not be handcuffed and it’s unclear if a mug shot will be taken but he will be finger-printed.

The city of New York has been ramping up its security with tens of thousands of officers on hand and road closures. Secret Service agents will be protecting Trump.

One major concern for the city is protests. The New York police commissioner and New York mayor say that violence will not be tolerated.

Commissioner Sewell, NYPD said ”I will remind everyone violence and destruction are not part of legitimate lawful expression and it will never be tolerated in our city. Our message is clear and simple, control yourselves. New York City is our home not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Immediately following Monday’s court proceedings Trump plans to leave New York and go back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he says he will give a speech.

Trump is facing about 30 charges but the exact charges are unknown because the indictment is sealed.

