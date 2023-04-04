In My View: Lansing hopes for good weather for Crosstown Showdown game

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Let’s hope tonight’s Crosstown Showdown game at Jackson Field can be played.

It draws a good crowd in fair weather, but that’s always a concern. The game is a fun event that gives the public a chance to meet the new Lugnuts team, which arrived in town last weekend.

This marks the Lugnuts’ 27th year in Lansing under new ownership, and if the weather holds up this season, attendance is expected to remain stable.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

In My View: Lansing hopes for good weather for Crosstown Showdown game
In My View: College basketball season ends
In My View: College basketball season ends
In My View: Transfer portal shaking up college sports rosters