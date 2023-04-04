In My View: Lansing hopes for good weather for Crosstown Showdown game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Let’s hope tonight’s Crosstown Showdown game at Jackson Field can be played.

It draws a good crowd in fair weather, but that’s always a concern. The game is a fun event that gives the public a chance to meet the new Lugnuts team, which arrived in town last weekend.

This marks the Lugnuts’ 27th year in Lansing under new ownership, and if the weather holds up this season, attendance is expected to remain stable.

