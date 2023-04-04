Michiganders have limited time to register for unemployment fraud settlement

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud don’t have much time left to apply for settlement money.

The settlement was awarded by the State of Michigan as a result of a lawsuit filed against the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The lawsuit said the agency used an automated system to falsely accuse Michiganders of fraud.

People falsely accused will have until Wednesday to register.

More information on the case can be found here.

You can register for the settlement here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Fifth victim from MSU shooting discharged from Sparrow Hospital
LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against...
New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Governor launches Michigan media campaign ‘to show the world what makes Michigan the best’