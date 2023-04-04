Michiganders have limited time to register for unemployment fraud settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud don’t have much time left to apply for settlement money.

The settlement was awarded by the State of Michigan as a result of a lawsuit filed against the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The lawsuit said the agency used an automated system to falsely accuse Michiganders of fraud.

People falsely accused will have until Wednesday to register.

More information on the case can be found here.

You can register for the settlement here.

