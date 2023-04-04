Meridian Township deer harvest results reveal community impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Meridian Township are calling this year’s annual deer cull a success.

The deer cull program was designed to keep deer from overpopulating the area. But over time, its impact has become threefold by also helping to reduce the number of car-deer accidents and feeding families in need.

Land Stewardship Coordinator Emma Campbell oversees the township’s volunteer archery team, whose sole purpose is coming together each year to kill deer for the cull. Campbell said the team is made up of dedicated conservationists, like herself, who want to see both preservation of local ecosystems and a return of investment to the community.

The archery team hunts from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1. Without the use of any baiting, Campbell said they were able to kill 156 in that time. Then, by Jan. 2, the Meridian Township Police Department takes over to cull through the beginning of February. Sergeant Andrew McCready said his team killed 200 deer exactly.

Those 356 deer totaled nearly 8,000 pounds of venison, which was then hand-delivered to 16 food banks in the Greater Lansing area, including the St. Jude Food Pantry in Dewitt, where Deacon Rob Strouse said the donation was much needed.

“It’s just a tremendous blessing for us to be able to stretch our meats,” he said. “Because one of the things we offer here at the food pantry, of course, is meat for folks, and we go out and purchase that.”

St. Jude received 200 pounds of frozen venison, doubling their frozen meat supply, according to Strouse. As the cost of groceries continues to climb, he said pantry visitors are feeling grateful to have their perishable and non-perishable food items covered.

Though the Meridian Township deer cull has been ongoing for several years, McCready said the police cull didn’t start until 2020. Over the last three years, he said the addition of a police cull has contributed to a decrease in the number of car-deer crashes.

“We have multiple sites during the cull modeled to where it’s safe that we can shoot,” he said. “But it’s modeled around where the hotspots for the car-deer accidents are.”

Campbell said she agrees with McCready that these last few years have been some of their most successful. With the addition of an on-site freezer to township office grounds, she said storing deer is easier than ever, continuing the cull’s benefit to the community.

