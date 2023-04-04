Lugnuts, Spartans prepare to meet in 15th Crosstown Showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 15th Crosstown Showdown will take place Tuesday night at Jackson Field in downtown Lansing. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the gates will open at 6:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans at the stadium will receive special Spartan themed Lugnuts jerseys.

This will be the first time the Lugnuts take the field together in a game, albeit an exhibition. It will also be the first game as Lansing’s Manager for Craig Conklin. Conklin was on the staff last year as Assistant Hitting Coach.

For Michigan State, Coach Jake Boss will lead the Spartans into the Crosstown Showdown in the middle of their Big Ten season. MSU comes into Tuesday night’s game at (4-2) in Big Ten play.

Since the Crosstown Showdown was started in 2007, over 100,000 fans have watched the games at Jackson Field.

New MSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Robyn Fralick will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday’s game. The Spartans will also be wearing “Spartan Strong” helmet decals for the game in a tribute to the three lives lost and five others injured in the mass shooting on MSU’s campus on February 13th.

