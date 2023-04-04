Lansing School District announces enrollment for new Technical High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Technical High School is expected to open up for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Lansing School District announced on Tuesday that the new Lansing Technical High School is accepting applications during open enrollment. Ben Shuldiner is the superintendent of Lansing Schools.

“We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for students at the Lansing School District,” said Shuldiner. “We believe that the Lansing career and technical education high school will provide students with a comprehensive education that will prepare them for success in their future careers.”

According to the district, the Lansing Technical High School will give students the chance to gain hands-on experience in a variety of fields, including health science, computer science, construction science, and culinary arts. The school will add a grade each year by the end of the fourth year or 2026, in which the school will offer 9th-12th grade education levels.

The school district and leaders in the community will hold a press conference on the new school at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hill Center in Lansing.

