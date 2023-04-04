Lansing City Council holds special meeting to address red tag crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of Lansing residents attended a special meeting held by the city council on Monday night to address the housing crisis in the city.

The main focus of the meeting was the issue of red tags, which signify that a property is unsafe and unfit for occupancy. According to the city’s records, there are currently over 700 red tags across 658 properties in Lansing.

Many residents expressed their concerns about being evicted with only days’ notice after their properties had been deemed unsafe. This problem has become more acute in recent months, with the city of Lansing suing the owners of Holmes Apartments over allegations of unsafe living conditions.

City Council president Carol Wood acknowledged that the issue of red tags had been ongoing and stressed the importance of ensuring that corrective measures are taken.

“We can’t assume that things are being done. We have to make sure that we’re doing the checks and balances,” Wood said. “There was evidence there were things that needed to be corrected that didn’t get corrected and if we’re going to make progress on this and move in the right direction we have to make sure that we’re doing the checks and balances.”

The crisis has also had an impact on other under-served groups, such as the homeless population.

“I work every day with our homeless population many of whom are in the hotel program but now they’re out on the streets because they had to leave to make room for the people that are being moved out of these apartment buildings,” said Jody Washington.

However, some council members expressed disappointment that the meeting did not yield any concrete solutions.

“There was no solution, there was no long-term solution,” said City Council member Ryan Kost. “Do we need more funding there? Do we need to look at how we’re doing it? We just kind of talked about things we didn’t have anything. It felt empty.”

The city council has referred the issue of red tags to the public safety committee and has filed a motion to ensure that they meet once a month to stay on top of the issue and investigate red tag properties properly.

