Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ trip to Michigan will include a stop at Hillsdale College.

The private arts college will host “An Evening with Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Thursday, where he will deliver remarks and join Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn for a conversation.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to run for an hour.

A livestream of the event will be available.

