Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Hillsdale College

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is heading to Michigan, and he's making a stop at Hillsdale...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is heading to Michigan, and he's making a stop at Hillsdale College.(The Florida Channel)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ trip to Michigan will include a stop at Hillsdale College.

The private arts college will host “An Evening with Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Thursday, where he will deliver remarks and join Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn for a conversation.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to run for an hour.

A livestream of the event will be available.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.
Last Michigan State shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital
Last Michigan State shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital
EPA announces $150M for water infrastructure upgrades in Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day