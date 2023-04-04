First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Continue to watch for standing water on some area roads as on and off rain showers continue today into tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight, too. The threat of severe weather today into tonight is not zero, but it is low. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s and temperatures actually rise a few degrees tonight with a warm front lifting through the area.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: We will start the day Wednesday in a warm, humid, unstable air mass. At any time Wednesday a shower or thunderstorm could pop-up in the warm and humid air. Our main focus will be on a cold front pressing into the area that will bring the risk of severe weather. The timing on the front should bring it into our area during the early to mid-afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible with any thunderstorms Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center early this morning moved most of lower Michigan into the Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. Even outside of any thunderstorms wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible Wednesday.

Once we get past the threat of severe weather Wednesday it should be pleasant weather for the area heading into the Easter weekend. Thursday we hold on to gusty winds, but we will have some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday plan on highs in the mid 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 4, 2023

Average High: 53º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1921

Lansing Record Low: -6° 1868

Jackson Record High: 77º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 14º 1995

