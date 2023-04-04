First Alert Weather Forecast

Rounds Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continue
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Continue to watch for standing water on some area roads as on and off rain showers continue today into tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight, too. The threat of severe weather today into tonight is not zero, but it is low. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s and temperatures actually rise a few degrees tonight with a warm front lifting through the area.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: We will start the day Wednesday in a warm, humid, unstable air mass. At any time Wednesday a shower or thunderstorm could pop-up in the warm and humid air. Our main focus will be on a cold front pressing into the area that will bring the risk of severe weather. The timing on the front should bring it into our area during the early to mid-afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible with any thunderstorms Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center early this morning moved most of lower Michigan into the Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. Even outside of any thunderstorms wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible Wednesday.

Once we get past the threat of severe weather Wednesday it should be pleasant weather for the area heading into the Easter weekend. Thursday we hold on to gusty winds, but we will have some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday plan on highs in the mid 60s.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 4, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1921
  • Lansing Record Low: -6° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 14º 1995

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Mid-Week Storms Possible
Nicer weather returns briefly for Sunday
Much colder today with a few rain and snow showers