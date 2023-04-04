Last Michigan State shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety announced Tuesday the last victim of the Michigan State University shooting has been released from Sparrow Health and transferred to another facility

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

The department said the student was admitted in critical condition and has since improved enough to be discharged to another medical facility. Further details were not revealed at the time.

UPDATE: The final student hospitalized at @SparrowHealth has been discharged to another facility. The student was in critical condition, but stable when discharged from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/q7wSthGDDY — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) April 4, 2023

