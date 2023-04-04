EPA announces $150M for water infrastructure upgrades in Michigan

(U.S. Air Force)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly $150 million of essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades across Michigan was announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday.

About $149,623,000 will go to Michigan through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). According to the EPA, the upgrades come from a $6 billion boost from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law, which is responsible for the attempt to remove and replace lead pipes across the country.

Senator Gary Peters was one of the lawmakers who voted on the bill.

“Every Michigander deserves access to clean and safe drinking water, no matter where they live,” said Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made possible this important investment to rebuild our state’s water infrastructure.”

The DWSRF decides on investments while using the results of EPA’s 7th Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment (DWINSA).

The EPA said the drinking water utilities need $625 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to ensure the nation’s public health, security, and economic well-being.

The law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements between 2022 and 2026.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.
Last Michigan State shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital
Last Michigan State shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is heading to Michigan, and he's making a stop at Hillsdale...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Hillsdale College
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day