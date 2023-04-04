Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,263 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,089,377 cases and 42,523 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,263 new cases of COVID and 67 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 752 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 937 cases a day.

State totals now sit at 3,089,377 cases and 42,523 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 665 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 643 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,21022154
Eaton County28,76744377.1
Ingham County68,63485568.7
Jackson County43,24560659.3
Shiawassee County17,78124244

