Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,263 new cases, 67 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,263 new cases of COVID and 67 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 752 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 937 cases a day.

State totals now sit at 3,089,377 cases and 42,523 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 665 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 643 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,210 221 54 Eaton County 28,767 443 77.1 Ingham County 68,634 855 68.7 Jackson County 43,245 606 59.3 Shiawassee County 17,781 242 44

