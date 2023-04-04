Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run

(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a person accused of striking a business with their car on March 21.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subject came into the Sunoco Gas station at the corner of Round Lake and Meridian Rd. The subject struck the building with their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is described by authorities as a light blue/silver 4-door sedan that fled the scene towards Laingsburg.

The vehicle is described as a light blue/silver 4 door sedan that fled the scene towards Laingsburg. (Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

The subject is described by the sheriff’s office as being approximately 5′9″ to 5′10″ tall with a tan skin tone and a stocky build. The subject may also have a discoloration in their hair. The vehicle should have damage to the rear.

If you know who this person is, please contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

