Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In a heartwarming display of motherly love, a new mother dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter has adopted a little kitten who was also abandoned.

Officials with the shelter said the kitten arrived at the shelter crying and in a box, and it wasn’t long before Kela heard the distressed meows and insisted on adopting the feline as one of her own. She refused to leave the door leading to the kitten and wouldn’t go back to her puppy pool until the kitten was put in there with her. Kela has been nursing, cleaning, and treating the little kitten as if it were one of her own puppies.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

