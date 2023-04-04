Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In a heartwarming display of motherly love, a new mother dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter has adopted a little kitten who was also abandoned.

Officials with the shelter said the kitten arrived at the shelter crying and in a box, and it wasn’t long before Kela heard the distressed meows and insisted on adopting the feline as one of her own. She refused to leave the door leading to the kitten and wouldn’t go back to her puppy pool until the kitten was put in there with her. Kela has been nursing, cleaning, and treating the little kitten as if it were one of her own puppies.

More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on the Jackson County Animal Shelter website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Michigan considering hands-free driving law
Upcoming storms expected to worsen Lansing flooding
Michigan considering hands-free driving law
Upcoming storms expected to worsen Lansing flooding
Upcoming storms expected to worsen Lansing flooding
Michiganders have limited time to register for unemployment fraud settlement