Wrong-way driver on I-94 kills two adults, 4-year-old girl

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are dead after a car crash in Marengo Township on Monday.

At 12:30 a.m. a two-car head-on crash happened on westbound I-94 east of 22 1/2 Mile Road. Investigators said that a Ford pick-up was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it struck a minivan traveling westbound. The driver of the truck died on the scene.

A 46-year-old man from Indiana who was driving the minivan and a 4-year-old girl who was the passenger also died on the scene.

Four other passengers in the crash were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. State police said the three children in the minivan were not in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts.

Michigan State Police said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

