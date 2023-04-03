Two people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are hospitalized after a shooting near the state capitol on Sunday morning.

Lansing Police said that at 2 a.m. on Sunday, two people were shot on East Michigan Avenue in Downtown Lansing. Both the 24 and 25-year-old men were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

Police said two people were questioned by detectives.

If you have any information that can help the police, you can call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600

