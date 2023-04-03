Traffic alert: Stretch of Red Cedar Parkway closed due to flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Red Cedar Parkway in Lansing has been closed due to flooding.

According to city officials, Red Cedar Parkway was closed Monday between Cascade Boulevard and Reniger Court.

The road is expected to reopen later this week as the waters recede.

