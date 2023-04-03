Storms return this week, plus a sneak peek of Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of April comes with a side of storms. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we can expect and when. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming on on Studio 10!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 3, 2023
- Average High: 52º Average Low 32º
- Lansing Record High: 79° 1999
- Lansing Record Low: 2° 1965
- Jackson Record High: 77º 1999
- Jackson Record Low: 11º 1965
