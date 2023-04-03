Staudt on Sports LIVE: NCAA Championship game(s) thoughts, Larkin shines for Toronto

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on Sunday night’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game between Iowa and LSU and what he expects out of Monday’s Men’s Championship game between San Diego State and UConn. Plus the Spartans land a 4-star recruit that’s ‘hard to guard’ and Dylan Larkin nets a hat trick in Toronto.

