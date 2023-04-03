Staudt on Sports LIVE: NCAA Championship game(s) thoughts, Larkin shines for Toronto

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on Sunday night’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game between Iowa and LSU and what he expects out of Monday’s Men’s Championship game between San Diego State and UConn. Plus the Spartans land a 4-star recruit that’s ‘hard to guard’ and Dylan Larkin nets a hat trick in Toronto.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Lansing police say teen located
Meridian Township roads remain closed due to flooding
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Lands 2024 Basketball Recruit
Tim Staudt has breaking news on Michigan State women's basketball and gives his take on the new...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Breaking MSU women’s basketball news
A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March...
UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company
Sports Sunday: Michigan Football excited for future after Spring Game
Michigan Football playing for championship in 2023