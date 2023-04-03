Sparrow Health officially merges with University of Michigan Health

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System have joined together, according to the Sparrow foundation.

“This milestone marks an exciting new chapter and is poised to expand services to Mid-Michigan residents, provide increased access to the highest level of care and improve facilities and technologies,” said the health foundation.

On the Sparrow website, they said their focus will be on integrating care to best help patients with an emphasis on local care. They said that the merger will allow expanded care across the state.

