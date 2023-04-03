Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night on Saginaw Street.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Lansing man, James Vanness II was driving his motorcycle when he lost control and hit a pole at around 7:50 p.m. Sunday night. He died on the scene.

Background: Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street

An investigation is ongoing.

Lansing Police said if you have any information regarding the crash, you can call their non-emergency line.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.