Palm Sunday Traditions at St. Mary Cathedral

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bishop Earl Boyea from the Diocese In Lansing says that Palm Sunday is an important Christian tradition that celebrates the beginning of Holy Week when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem as depicted in the bible.

“This is all about love, Jesus’ incredible love for us, and the father’s love for us in giving us his son. I can’t emphasize that enough, we don’t have the sense of love enough where we sacrifice ourselves for one another, a real sacrifice. That is what Jesus and the father did in giving us his son. If he is called a king today on palm Sunday, he is the king of love”, says Boyea.

During the service, palms were handed out, which are symbolic of people waving and placing palm branches in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem. Some attendees at the church wove the branches into crosses. “It represents when Christ was carried into Jerusalem on the donkey, the people grabbed frawns from the trees and hailed him as king during that march”, says Boyea.

Holy Week ends Easter Sunday, and many around the world celebrate by enjoying their refrained food once again. for Bishop Boyea, it will be meat and desserts. " I don’t eat meat between meals, I don’t eat desserts, no alcohol, more prayer. Those are the kinds of things that we do.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.