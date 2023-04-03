No. 10 Michigan State Finishes Third at NCAA Pittsburgh Regional Final

PITTSBURGH (MSU Athletics) – No. 10 Michigan State capped off its historic 2023 season with a third-place, 197.650 finish at the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional Final Sunday night at the Peterson Events Center.

No. 7 Cal won the meet with a 198.075, followed by No. 2 Florida in 197.800 for the two team-qualifying spots to the NCAA Championships. No. 15 Arizona State finished fourth with a 197.475.

Sunday marked MSU’s second-straight appearance in an NCAA Regional Final.

The Spartans’ 197.650 ties the fourth-best overall score in program history, matching their 197.650 from last year’s NCAA Seattle Regional Final.

Freshman Nikki Smith had a stellar all-around performance, posting a 39.700 for the third-highest score in MSU history and finishing third overall. Sophomore Gabrielle Stephen finished seventh (39.550) and sophomore Skyla Schulte placed 11th (39.400).

MSU ends the season with an overall record of 25-6, its highest win total since going 27-3 in 1996.

BEAM

MSU got off to a strong start in the first rotation on beam with a 49.425. Junior Giana Kalefe and Nikki Smith scored a team-high 9.900s. Stephen and juniors Baleigh Garcia and Delanie Harkness scored 9.875s, while Schulte scored a 9.800. MSU sat in second place behind Florida after the first rotation, trailing by 0.50.

FLOOR

The Spartans put up a 49.475 on floor to maintain their second-place standing behind Florida after two rotations. Nikki Smith led the Spartans with a 9.950, earning a 10.000 from one of the four judges. MSU added two more scores over 9.900, with Harkness scoring a 9.900 and Stephen earning a 9.925. Kalefe, Schulte and senior Nyah Smith scored 9.850s.

VAULT

Nikki Smith once again led the Spartans on vault with a team-high 9.900. Stephen and Schulte scored matching 9.850s, while Garcia earned a 9.825 and sophomore Lauren Hsu scored a 9.800. The Spartans posted a team score of 49.225 in the rotation. Cal and Arizona State both put up strong performances in the third rotation, as Cal earned the highest beam score of the meet with a 49.650 and Arizona State scored a 49.500 on beam to both move ahead of the Spartans. MSU sat in fourth place after three rotations, trailing third-place ASU by 0.125.

BARS

MSU tied its third-best bars score in program history with a 49.525 in the final rotation. Nikki Smith led the Spartans with a 9.950, followed by Harkness with a 9.925. Stephen and Schulte scored 9.900s, with Stephen earning a 10.000 from one of the four judges. Freshman Olivia Zsarmani scored a 9.850 and senior Jori Jackard earned a 9.800. MSU moved ahead of ASU in the final rotation but was unable to catch Cal and Florida, as the Bears scored a meet-high 49.625 on floor and the Gators posted a 49.300 on vault to secure second place.

Individual qualifiers for the NCAA Championships will be announced on Monday, April 3. The national championships are scheduled for April 13 and 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

