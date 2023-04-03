New 911 calls shed light on shooter’s movements during MSU shooting

Over 2,200 calls were handled that night, which is more than two and a half days' worth of...
Over 2,200 calls were handled that night, which is more than two and a half days' worth of calls in just five hours.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More 911 calls from the night of the Michigan State University shooting were released Monday afternoon.

More than 2,200 calls were made after a gunman opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union building. Three students were killed and five were injured.

One of the calls released Monday features a woman who called 911 to tell authorities she saw the suspect on Lansing’s north side. She described a man with red shoes and a jean jacket on Cesar Chavez Road, near Larch street

“The dude with the jean jacket and red shoes, he was at the shooting on MSU, and I think I just saw him walking down the street and I’m looking out my window. I’ve been watching.”

It was one of many sightings reported to dispatch Feb. 13. Police were able to locate the suspect between Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street, five miles from the campus, where he reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Only one student remains hospitalized. Officials said the student is in critical condition.

