Nessel joins 16 states urging Supreme Court to prohibit threats of violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 16 states in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting states’ efforts to protect their residents from violent threats.

The brief was filed in support of Colorado in Counterman v. Colorado, which is pending with the Supreme Court. The case involves a Colorado man who was convicted of stalking a local singer-songwriter after he sent her threatening messages, including death threats, over the course of two years.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the man’s statements were protected speech and could not be used to convict him. The man argues that a state is required in criminal cases to prove that he intended to frighten the victim; whereas, Colorado argues a jury can look to context to determine whether the threat was a so-called “true threat.”

Nessel said. “Messages like those sent by the defendant in this case can have no other purpose than to terrorize the recipient. Speech that expresses a serious intent to do harm to another person is not protected by the First Amendment. I stand firmly with my colleagues in asking the Supreme Court to allow states to protect their residents from the harm of threats of violence.”

Nessel and the coalition explain states sometimes use subjective standards, such as requiring proof of a speaker’s intent to threaten, before enforcing a penalty. However, the choice to use a subjective or objective standard has always been left to the states since they can address policy concerns and local needs. The coalition argues that if the First Amendment is interpreted to always require a subjective standard, it could jeopardize a range of important state laws.

Joining AG Nessel in submitting the brief were the attorneys general of Arizona, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Vermont, as well as Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney.

A copy of the brief is available here.

