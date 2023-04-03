In My View: College basketball season ends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College basketball’s season ends tonight. Just think, when Michigan State played Gonzaga on the aircraft carrier last November 11th in San Diego, that was part of this season.

The seasons for college players and coaches are so long, and every coach will tell you they’d love to have fewer games consolidated into a shorter time frame. It is almost like a pro commitment, and practice begins earlier in the fall.

The notion that college athletic seasons are reasonably confined so that athletes can get an education seems so long in the past from what the original goals of college sports were meant to be.

