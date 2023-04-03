MSU students take action against sexual violence during ‘It’s On Us Week’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University kicked off its annual “It’s On Us Week” on Monday, a weeklong event aimed at raising awareness about sexual violence on campus and providing resources to prevent it.

The Prevention and Outreach Department at MSU leads the event and works to make students aware of their role in ending sexual assault.

Throughout the week, students will have access to various events and resources, including a “Lunch and Learn” session on Tuesday in Brody Hall. On Monday, students were treated to free hot chocolate and mugs. The aim is to keep the community safe and educated.

For more information on events and resources available, visit MSU’s official website.

