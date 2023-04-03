MSU Lands 2024 Basketball Recruit

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has landed a verbal commitment from the first member of his 2024 class. Kur Teng, 6-4, a four star from New Hampshire, says he’ll sign with the Spartans and the earliest he can do that is this November. Teng picked MSU over his other two finalists, Providence and Rutgers.

