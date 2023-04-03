More than 6,000 took the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Michigan

Michigan (WILX) - Special Olympics Michigan’s (SOMI) 2023 Polar Plunge season celebrated with record-breaking crowds and funds raised.

The initial $1.2 million collective fundraising goal for more than 25 locations statewide was reached only weeks into the 2023 Polar Plunge season.

The Polar Plunge season closed $500,000 above its target, raising more than $1.7 million.

“We did it! This has been an amazing Polar Plunge season,” said Tim Hileman, President & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “We believe that every athlete has a voice to be shared, and Polar Plunges provide a platform by raising money and awareness.”

The Polar Plunge is presented by the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), a movement of volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and funds for SOMI athletes across the state. Funds raised enable more than 23,000 athletes to compete, travel, and showcase a message of inclusion at statewide events at no cost to them.

Seven Michigan Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools hosted Polar Plunges on campus, offering a Cool Schools Plunge. “The schools really get behind it,” said Dan Ekonen, Senior Director of Program Leadership. “Their enthusiasm is second to none. Everyone gets dressed up, teachers and administrators make the jump alongside their students. It makes it a schoolwide activity as much as a fundraiser.”

This year, students and staff raised $126,000. The Polar Plunge is Special Olympics Michigan’s largest annual fundraiser.

