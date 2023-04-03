Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin declares for NBA Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tough offseason for the Michigan Wolverines with losses of Jett Howard (NBA Draft) and Hunter Dickinson (Transfer Portal).

Add sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin to the mix; Bufkin declared Sunday for the NBA Draft.

Bufkin led the team in steals per game (1.3) and sat in third in points per game (14) among Wolverines this season.

