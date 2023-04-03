Michigan sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin declares for NBA Draft

Bufkin led the team in steals per game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tough offseason for the Michigan Wolverines with losses of Jett Howard (NBA Draft) and Hunter Dickinson (Transfer Portal).

Add sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin to the mix; Bufkin declared Sunday for the NBA Draft.

Bufkin led the team in steals per game (1.3) and sat in third in points per game (14) among Wolverines this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunderstorms leave thousands of Michiganders without power again
Lora Woodward
Police seek missing Grand Ledge woman with ‘mentality of 7-9-year old’
Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Students are seeing an uprising in the number of crime alerts at and near campus.
Frequent crime alerts leave MSU students on high alert
Lansing police searching for runaway teen

Latest News

Sports Sunday: Michigan Football excited for future after Spring Game
Michigan Football playing for championship in 2023
Sports Sunday: Michigan Football excited for future after Spring Game
Sports Sunday: Michigan Football excited for future after Spring Game
Sports Sunday: Michigan State Baseball prepares for Crosstown Showdown
Sports Sunday: Michigan State Baseball prepares for Crosstown Showdown
Sports Sunday: Kobe Bufkin enters transfer portal
Sports Sunday: Kobe Bufkin enters transfer portal