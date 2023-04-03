Michigan Green hosts reading of Dr. King’s “Beyond Vietnam”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, the South Central Michigan Green celebrated one of the many speeches Dr. Martin Luther King delivered that inspired millions.

On April 4th, 1967, Dr. King delivered the speech “Beyond Vietnam, A Time to Break Silence. The Michigan Greens held a public reading of the speech on zoom. Dr. King delivered the speech at Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967. One year before he was assassinated in Memphis, while supporting a strike of local sanitation workers. April 4th is known as “the Other MLK Day” to Local Greens to commemorate his life.

“Some of us who have already begun to break the silence of the night have found that the calling to speak is often a vocation of agony, but we must speak. We must speak with all the humility that is appropriate to our limited vision, but we must speak,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Beyond Vietnam speech.

Since April 4th falls on a Tuesday, The Michigan Greens held the event on Sunday to make it easier for people across the country to take part either as an audience or by joining in the reading. Dr. King’s speech was originally delivered at Riverside Church.

