Michigan community colleges benefiting from federal programs

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - First lady Jill Biden’s trip to Michigan was unexpectedly canceled Monday afternoon. Her plane was rerouted back to Denver because of mechanical issues.

She was supposed to highlight federal investments in workforce training programs across the country, including here in Michigan.

The first lady was scheduled to see firsthand how Delta College is getting people ready for technical careers.

Delta College is partnering with several companies in the region to help tailor their programs to help students succeed after graduation. Those opportunities are expected to only grow under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Many students are going to school through Michigan’s Reconnect Program, which allows students to go to college for free.

Delta College’s president said that the program is helping rebuild the middle class.

“Thinking about ways to extend pathways from high school to all the way getting a job, to think about on roads and off ramps for students who could be marginalized in the past. Really thinking about those students who have been impoverished either because of race or because of their class and thinking about ways to get them into the workforce subsequently,” said Michael Gavin, Delta College President.

The White House said since 2021, Michigan has seen companies investing more than $21 billion. That includes nearly $10 billion from General Motors, Ford, and Pfizer.

More than 100,000 people have been accepted into the Michigan Reconnect Program since it started in 2021.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.