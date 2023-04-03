Megabus comes to Michigan, partners with Indian Trails offering expanded service

MICHIGAN (WILX) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America announce a new partnership with Indian Trails, Michigan’s first and largest private bus transportation company.

This partnership will allow for expanded service options for 90 cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois including daily trips between Lansing and 20 cities.

Additional service will be offered between Ann Arbor and 20 cities, Detroit and 23 cities, Green Bay and 18 cities and Milwaukee and 18 cities.

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning on April 3rd at https://us.megabus.com/.

