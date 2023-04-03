Lansing Police searching for endangered missing person

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help locating a missing endangered man who was last seen on Armstrong Road.

Lansing Police are looking for 81-year-old Carl Stallworth who is 6′0 and weighs 170 pounds. The man was last seen on the 700 block of Armstrong Road.

Police said if anyone has any information to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.