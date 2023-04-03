Judge dismisses criminal charge in Camp Michindoh boating death

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A judge in Hillsdale County dismissed a criminal charge of negligent homicide against Matthew Kovacic in connection with an 11-year-old’s death.

According to Kovacic’s attorneys, Lucia Salazar was struck by a boat that was operated by Kovacic at Camp Michindoh on July 27, 2022. The attorneys argued the incident was an accident and that Kovacic had not been carelessly driving the boat.

“Everyone was wearing helmets and life vests as recommended and there was no evidence that Matt was driving the boat in a careless manner or at a speed that was too fast,” said attorney Mike Nichols. “He simply could not see Lucia when she slid off the boat, along with three other campers. He was the first person to jump into action to attempt to render aid to the young woman, and he continues to grieve as well.”

Kovacic no longer works for Camp Michindoh and has moved away from the area.

