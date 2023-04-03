Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scammer trying to steal personal information and money.

According to authorities, someone calls from a 313 number, claims to be law enforcement and tells the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name and that the vehicle was found abandoned in Texas with cocaine and drugs inside. The scammer then gives the victim a fake complaint number and an arrest warrant number, before asking for banking information.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that law enforcement will never contact a person in regards to having a warrant out for their arrest.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

