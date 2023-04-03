Grand River flooding causes Island Park closure

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Weekend storms have led to flooding across Mid-Michigan, and areas near rivers are feeling the effects of it.

Over the weekend, rain filled up rivers and lakes causing flooding in certain areas of Ingham and Eaton Counties. In Meridian Township, roads were closed for non-passable reasons.

Meanwhile, officials in Grand Ledge announced on Monday that Island Park and a portion of the Riverwalk Trail, between the Opera House and Performance Shelter, are closed due to high water levels along the Grand River. They said barricades will be removed as soon as the water recedes.

(City of Grand Ledge Government)

