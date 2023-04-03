Grand River flooding causes Island Park closure

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Weekend storms have led to flooding across Mid-Michigan, and areas near rivers are feeling the effects of it.

Over the weekend, rain filled up rivers and lakes causing flooding in certain areas of Ingham and Eaton Counties. In Meridian Township, roads were closed for non-passable reasons.

Meanwhile, officials in Grand Ledge announced on Monday that Island Park and a portion of the Riverwalk Trail, between the Opera House and Performance Shelter, are closed due to high water levels along the Grand River. They said barricades will be removed as soon as the water recedes.

(City of Grand Ledge Government)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing area man dead after motorcycle crash on Saginaw Street
Lansing police say teen located
Meridian Township roads remain closed due to flooding
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The first week of April comes with a side of storms. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we...
Storms return this week, plus a sneak peek of Studio 10
Megabus comes to Michigan, partners with Indian Trails offering expanded service
Meridian Township roads remain closed due to flooding
The first week of April comes with a side of storms. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we...
Storms return this week, plus a sneak peek of Studio 10