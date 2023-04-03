Grand Ledge animal sanctuary plans to expand with new barn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary has been making strides to expand its facilities to accommodate more animals in need.

The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. The shelter, which is currently out of room and has a waiting list, is planning to construct a new barn that not only includes more space but also new opportunities.

Director Bob Worthy hopes to build a large barn that can be used as an indoor riding arena in the future.

“We want to size it to be big enough for future growth,” he said.

The sanctuary is currently home to dozens of animals, including three goats named Penelope, Rosie, and Aiden who are recovering from a cruelty case. When they arrived at the farm, their hooves were so overgrown that they walked on their knees.

To raise funds for the new barn, the Mitten Misfits will be holding a garage sale on the weekend of May 5. Additionally, they have set up a GoFundMe page or you can donate directly through its official website.

Cash or check donations can be donated in person at the shelter, located at 8650 W Mount Hope Highway in Grand Ledge.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.