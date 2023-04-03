First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Michigan postponed

(Brian Inganga | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Michigan has been postponed.

According to the First Lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, the postponement was caused by an aircraft issue while en route to Michigan. The flight was diverted back to Denver, Colorado.

Valdivia on Twitter said everyone is safe and back on the ground.

