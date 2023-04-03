First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Michigan postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Michigan has been postponed.

According to the First Lady’s press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, the postponement was caused by an aircraft issue while en route to Michigan. The flight was diverted back to Denver, Colorado.

Due to an aircraft issue en route Michigan, the First Lady was diverted back to Denver, Colorado. Her trip to Michigan will be postponed to a later date. — Vanessa Valdivia (@vvaldivia46) April 3, 2023

Valdivia on Twitter said everyone is safe and back on the ground.

