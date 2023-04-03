Eastbound Saginaw Street closed due to crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police presence has closed parts of Saginaw Street at Westmoreland Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said eastbound Saginaw Street is closed due to a crash. It is not known what happened or if anyone has been injured.

Six police cars can be seen on the scene where a motorcycle is flipped over.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

