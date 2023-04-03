Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal wrong-way crash on US-131
BURTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 63-year-old man from Byron Center died Sunday morning when his vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on US-131
According to authorities, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of US-131 and struck a northbound vehicle head-on just south of Burton.
The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol could be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
