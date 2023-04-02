MSU begins 2023 science festival with hands-on activities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Science lessons don’t always happen in the classroom.

People of all ages can dip their toes into the scientific side of life at the Michigan State University Steam Expo. Steam stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The Steam Expo has three floors of interactive displays for people with any kind of interest. Saturday kicks off MSU’s month-long science festival. It’s free to attend, and there were hands-on activities for all ages. You could play with some sand, learn a little bit about the water cycle and you can even hold a honey bee.

“At first you don’t like it, but then it’s like they ignore you, and if they land on you, they just walk around on your hand, like it’s a flower. But, no nectar,” said Lucas Stroble.

Before coming to the Steam Expo, Lucas Stroble was afraid of bees, but now he sees, they’re not so bad. “Before today I did not know that male bees cannot sting,” said Stroble.

At the event, MSU freshman Joseph Pelkey taught people the science of crystals. It might seem like a complicated subject, but Pelkey says crystals are used in unexpected ways.

“If you look at these, this bismuth, this same element, is actually used in makeup and beauty products to get that shine,” said Pelkey.

It’s not just crystals that we use in our everyday lives, it’s all forms of science and that’s what this expo is all about.

“It’s connected to everything, and it’s increasingly important to understand more about the world around us, understand more about how things work. So, we’re all about broadening access to education, and building science literacy in our communities,” said Katherine Hagman, festival coordinator.

The next time you see a honey bee buzz past your head, or watch the rain fall onto the sand, remember that science is all around us. The Steam expo will be on April 1st and 2nd from 10 am - 4 pm. The science festival will be held throughout the month of April.

