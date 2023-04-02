Meridian Township road closures due to flooding

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Many roads are deemed not passable following the major storms that hit Ingham County on Friday and Saturday.

The Ingham County Road Department said that four roads in Meridian Township were shut down on Sunday due to immense flooding causing the roads to be undrivable. Officials listed off what sections of the road are closed off.

Okemos Road from Central Park Drive to Haslett Road. Officials said it will be hard closed and not passable from Central Park Drive to Gaylord C Smith.

Hillcrest Ave from Okemos Road to Iroquois Road. Not passable.

Nakoma Drive from Hamilton Road to Huron Hill Drive. Not passable.

Ottawa Drive from Nakoma Drive to Woodcraft road. Not passable.

More updates are expected to follow in terms of when the roads will be back open throughout the week.

News 10 will keep you posted when we find more information.

