Meridian Township road closures due to flooding

(Pixabay)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Many roads are deemed not passable following the major storms that hit Ingham County on Friday and Saturday.

The Ingham County Road Department said that four roads in Meridian Township were shut down on Sunday due to immense flooding causing the roads to be undrivable. Officials listed off what sections of the road are closed off.

  • Okemos Road from Central Park Drive to Haslett Road. Officials said it will be hard closed and not passable from Central Park Drive to Gaylord C Smith.
  • Hillcrest Ave from Okemos Road to Iroquois Road. Not passable.
  • Nakoma Drive from Hamilton Road to Huron Hill Drive. Not passable.
  • Ottawa Drive from Nakoma Drive to Woodcraft road. Not passable.

More updates are expected to follow in terms of when the roads will be back open throughout the week.

News 10 will keep you posted when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunderstorms leave thousands of Michiganders without power again
Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Lora Woodward
Police seek missing Grand Ledge woman with ‘mentality of 7-9-year old’
Students are seeing an uprising in the number of crime alerts at and near campus.
Frequent crime alerts leave MSU students on high alert
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy

Latest News

Lansing police searching for runaway teen
Quiet Weather for Sunday
East Lansing Steam Expo event
East Lansing Steam Expo Event
Flood warning sirens tested with tornado sirens in Lansing