Lansing police searching for runaway teen

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a teenage girl who ran away.

The Lansing Police Department said they are looking for 14-year-old Olivia Solei Delgado-Love. Officials said she is 5′2 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with mushrooms on it.

Police said she was last seen getting into a green SUV.

If you have any information that can help the police, please call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thunderstorms leave thousands of Michiganders without power again
Portage Northern High School faces lawsuit over graduation date
Lora Woodward
Police seek missing Grand Ledge woman with ‘mentality of 7-9-year old’
Students are seeing an uprising in the number of crime alerts at and near campus.
Frequent crime alerts leave MSU students on high alert
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Hillsdale College breaks ties with Tallahassee school over Michelangelo’s ‘David’ controversy

Latest News

Meridian Township road closures due to flooding
Quiet Weather for Sunday
East Lansing Steam Expo event
East Lansing Steam Expo Event
Flood warning sirens tested with tornado sirens in Lansing