Lansing police searching for runaway teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a teenage girl who ran away.

The Lansing Police Department said they are looking for 14-year-old Olivia Solei Delgado-Love. Officials said she is 5′2 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with mushrooms on it.

Police said she was last seen getting into a green SUV.

If you have any information that can help the police, please call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

